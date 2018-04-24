Omar Abdullah seeks in-camera hearing of divorce plea

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (File) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (File)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Monday requested the Delhi High Court to conduct in-camera proceedings on his plea seeking divorce from his estranged wife Payal Abdullah. Omar’s counsel made an oral submission before a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Deepa Sharma, which, however, did not pass any order on the plea.

Omar’s counsel submitted that in-camera proceedings be conducted in the matter as it was a family matter and whatever happens in court, it is published by the media. The plea was opposed by Payal’s counsel who said such a prayer was earlier declined by the court.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 1.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App