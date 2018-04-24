Omar Abdullah seeks in-camera hearing of divorce plea

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Monday requested the Delhi High Court to conduct in-camera proceedings on his plea seeking divorce from his estranged wife Payal Abdullah. Omar’s counsel made an oral submission before a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Deepa Sharma, which, however, did not pass any order on the plea.
Omar’s counsel submitted that in-camera proceedings be conducted in the matter as it was a family matter and whatever happens in court, it is published by the media. The plea was opposed by Payal’s counsel who said such a prayer was earlier declined by the court.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 1.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App