Omar Abdullah says Air India has blocked him on Twitter

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted Friday that he has been ‘blocked’ by Air India on the micro-blogging platform.

“Look what I found, quite by chance. I’ve been blocked by @airindiain,” Abdullah said in a tweet along with a screenshot. This is the first time India’s flag carrier has been reported to ‘block’ someone on Twitter. Abdullah has not clarified yet why he was blocked though. In December 2015, Abdullah had questioned Air India why it decided to serve vegetarian meals on short-duration flights.

Air India, which continues to suffer losses due to intense competition in the aviation sector from domestic giants like Indigo and SpiceJet, often receives brickbats on Twitter. Air India was termed third worst airline in the world by flight data firm FlightStats recently. The airline spokesperson had dismissed the report, calling it ‘fabricated.’

In an interview with the Hindu Business Line, Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani said, “The performance has definitely improved. In the past, we were getting abused by the media everyday but now we are getting praise as well. Recently, Amartya Sen tweeted about us, appreciating our service. Yes, issues are there but the main thing is not the presence or absence of issues. The main thing is whether we are doing anything to address them. The fact is the airline is trying its best.”

On the back of lower fuel prices, Air India had made a modest operating profit of Rs 105 crore during the 2016 fiscal, the first time since Air India and Indian Airlines were merged in 2007. But the airline’s net loss in the same year was Rs 3,587 crore and its total revenue also declined marginally.

