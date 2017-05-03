Omar Abdullah meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses J-K situation

National Conference supremo Omar Abduallah (File Photo) National Conference supremo Omar Abduallah (File Photo)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and discussed the situation in the Kashmir Valley. During the 30-minute-long meeting, Omar expressed concern over the “failure” of the PDP-BJP government in the state and said the space for mainstream politics was shrinking.

Omar, who is the working president of the state’s main Opposition National Conference, accused the Mehbooba Mufti government of failing to boost the morale of the police force which had been able to weed out militancy more or less till 2013, party sources said.

Both the leaders expressed concern over growing number of terror incidents in the valley, they said. The two leaders also discussed various other issues including having an Opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential poll. This was the first meeting between the two leaders after National Conference-Congress alliance candidate and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah won the Srinagar parliamentary seat.

Omar has been critical of Mehbooba and has been expressing his opinion through various tweets highlighting growing unrest against the alliance government.

