Omar Abdullah lashes out after Manohar Parrikar’s remarks on surgical strikes

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and President National Conference Omar Abdullah File/PTI Photo Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and President National Conference Omar Abdullah File/PTI Photo

Reacting strongly to Manohar Parrikar’s ‘surgical strikes’ remark, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah asked whether ‘we are supposed to feel safer with this sort of decision making.’

Parrikar on Friday said that an “insulting” question by a television anchor to union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore after the 2015 anti-insurgency operation along the Myanmar border prompted him to plan last year’s ‘surgical strikes’ in PoK. The Goa Chief Minister said, “The surgical strikes against militants in PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) was planned 15 months in advance.”

Abdullah took to Twitter to express his shock at the supposed decision of conducting surgical strikes and asked how a nation could feel safe with a decision taken on the basis of an ‘insult’ made by a news anchor.

Abdullah tweeted, “The #SurgicalStrike had nothing to do with #Uri. It was planned because a minister was asked “an insulting question”. What does one say! A news anchor’s question could have provoked a wider conflict with Pakistan & we are supposed to feel safer with this sort of decision making.”

The #SurgicalStrike had nothing to do with #Uri. It was planned because a minister was asked “an insulting question”. What does one say! — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) July 1, 2017

A news anchor’s question could have provoked a wider conflict with Pakistan &we are supposed to feel safer with this sort of decision making — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) July 1, 2017

On September 29 last year, India announced that it had conducted ‘surgical strikes” inside Pakistani-side of the Line of Control destroying several terror launch pads across the border. The strike came after the terrorist attack on the Indian army base in Uri which claimed the lives of 19 soldiers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd