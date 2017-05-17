Omar Abdullah hits out Mehbooba Mufti for ‘playing down’ sloganeering at her event

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (File Photo) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (File Photo)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah today hit out at Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for “trying to play down” raising of ‘azaadi slogans’ at her function by women members of self help groups.

“I dread to imagine what lies @MehboobaMufti tells PM Modi in private when she can’t even be honest about things everyone can see videos of,” Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

He was commenting on Mufti’s assertion that chaos had broken out at the function at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) after a woman had fainted and water could not be given to her.

However, videos clearly showed that women participants walked out of the function as soon as the chief minister reached the SKICC, on the banks of Dal Lake.

Several women said they would not have attended the function if they were informed before hand about the presence of the chief minister there.

“Women storm out of @MehboobaMufti s event at SKICC and raise Azaadi slogans. Say they were coerced to attend the function. Wake up @JKPDP,” NC spokesperson Junaid Mattu tweeted.

“This is what happens when the machinery of Govt is used for the sole purpose of rebuilding @MehboobaMufti s non-existing credibility,” Abdullah wrote in another tweet.

