Omar Abdullah condemns killing of civilian in Army-terrorists gunfire

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today condemned the killing of a civilian during an exchange of fire between Army personnel and terrorists in Kupwara district. The senior National Conference leader said the Army’s “uninvestigated” claim that he was killed in crossfire should not be used to brush the incident under the carpet.

Asif Iqbal Bhat, a driver by profession and a resident of Thandipora, was injured in a firing incident in the Thandipora area of Kupwara last night.

He was taken to the Kralpora sub district hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to injuries.

Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said Bhat was killed in an exchange of fire between Army men and militants.

Condemning Bhat’s killing, Abdullah termed it as a tragic and inconsolable loss and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

The former chief minister, who is also the working president of the opposition National Conference, demanded that an FIR registered by the J&K Police be taken to its logical conclusion in a time-bound and transparent manner.

“An uninvestigated claim of a young life lost in ‘cross-firing’ shouldn’t be used to brush the incident under the carpet,” he said.

He took to Twitter to say that ‘killed in cross-firing’ can’t be a justification for Asif Iqbal’s death.

“The FIR registered by the police must be taken to its logical conclusion. Killed in crossfire can’t be a justification for Asif Iqbal’s death,” he said.

