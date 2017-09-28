Omar Abdullah condemns killing of BSF jawan

Omar Abdullah. (PTI Photo) Omar Abdullah. (PTI Photo)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah today condemned the killing of a BSF jawan by militants in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Omar said such incidents need to be condemned unequivocally and have no place in a civilised society which has struggled hard to overcome a period of turmoil and suffering.

“I pray for peace to the departed soul and express my solidarity with the family of the deceased paramilitary man,” Omar said in a statement released by his party.

Militants last night barged into Mohammad Ramzan Parray’s house in the Hajin area of Bandipora and shot him dead. Two of his family members sustained injuries in the attack. The BSF jawan, who belonged to the 73rd battalion of the BSF, was here on leave.

The former chief minister wished a speedy recovery for Parray’s family members.

