Omar Abdullah charts out National Conference’s strategy for Budget Session 

Ahead of the Budget Session, National Conference (NC) working president Omar Abdullah today held a meeting here with his party’s legislators and discussed the strategy to be adopted in the Assembly. A day ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature’s Budget Session, a high-level Legislative Party meeting of National Conference was held at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan this evening with working president Omar Abdullah in the chair, to firm up the party’s strategy during the session, NC spokesman said.

NC has been on the forefront in criticising the Mehbooba Mufti-led state government on the over four-month long Kashmir urest and deaths and refugees issue among others.

The meeting was attended by NC members of Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

The meeting, which lasted for over one-and-half hour, discussed elaborately the issues to be taken up in the two houses, he said.

At the outset, a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to S Dharamveer Singh Oberoi, a sitting MLC of the National Conference, who passed away the other day.

Abdullah paid tributes to Oberoi while the legislative party placed on record its deep appreciation for the role played by the late leader as a pro-active legislator.