Omar Abdullah calls for Opposition ‘strategy shift’ against ‘ruthless, BJP political machine’ 

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah talking with The Indian Express (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi/File) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah talking with The Indian Express (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi/File)

A day after the Gujarat Rajya Sabha election, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said Opposition parties needed to shift their strategy to take on the BJP. Taking to Twitter, the National Conference leader said “introspection” and a “strategy shift” was warranted against “a ruthless, finely tuned BJP political machine”. He added Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s election to the Upper House was a welcome development, but it shouldn’t have been so difficult.

“That Ahmed bhai has won is a very welcome development but it should have never been this difficult. Introspection & strategy shift warranted,” Abdullah said. “How much more evidence do we require to understand that we opposition parties are up against a ruthless, finely tuned BJP political machine.”

An active Twitter user, Abdullah was tweeting as the developments in Gujarat unfolded. Praising the Election Commission, he described it as “an organisation that withstood the pressure of FIVE senior cabinet ministers to deliver a verdict that was a crushing blow to the BJP.”

Congress leader Ahmed Patel was elected to the Rajya Sabha in the wee hours of Wednesday, after a dramatic turn of events during the counting of votes. The votes of two Congress MLAs were disqualified after they were caught violated polling procedures and secrecy of the ballot, which helped Patel garner enough support to secure a fifth term in the Upper House. BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani were elected as well.

