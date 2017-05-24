Omar Abdullah calls Army’s Court of Inquiry in ‘human shield’ case a farce

The former J&K CM has said that the court of public opinion is the only court that matters. (PTI Photo) The former J&K CM has said that the court of public opinion is the only court that matters. (PTI Photo)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has denounced as “farce” the Army’s court of inquiry against Major Leetul Gogoi for strapping a man to a jeep’s bonnet purportedly as a shield against stone pelters in Kashmir. His remarks came after the Major was honoured by Army chief General Bipin Rawat recently with a ‘Commendation Card’ “for his sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations”.

“In future, please don’t bother with the farce of a military court of inquiry. Clearly the only court that matters is the court of public opinion,” Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

A video, showing the man tied to the army vehicle during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on 9 April, had triggered a public outcry, prompting the Army to institute a probe and the police to register a case against the officer.

Abdullah suggested that the governemt was adopting double standards on issues of human rights violations. “And international conventions like the Geneva/Vienna ones only count when India can accuse others of violations. Do as we say, not as we do,” the National Conference working president said.

Making an appearance on national TV, Major Gogoi had yesterday explained the circumstances that led to tying the man to the jeep, which he said saved at least 12 lives.

