Omar Abdullah asks Mehbooba Mufti to take responsibility for killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday asked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to accept responsibility for the killing of civilians during the last six-month unrest in the valley. Speaking on the second day of the Budget Session in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the former chief minister said there had also been unrest in the valley in 2008 and 2010 but the opposition was not blamed for that.

“The situation in 2010 cannot be compared with that of 2016. We did not blame Pakistan or the opposition for the situation. I did not blame my officials in 2010. We made mistakes and I accepted making mistakes while handling the situation,” he said.

He further said that the state government completely failed in dealing with the situation after the killing of militant Burhan Wani on July 8 last year and added that the Chief Minister should accept the responsibility for the failure of her administration.

“Mehbooba Mufti ji you blamed Jawharlal Nehru , Sheikh Abdullah , Indira Gandhi but never have you said that it was your fault , the people of the state want to know that for the first time in history that such a long curfew was imposed,” he added.