Oman Air to increase flight frequencies to key Indian sectors

Oman’s national carrier is set to increase flight frequencies to its key destinations in India, bringing it to a total of 161 flights per week to boost the tourism sector. The airline said from February onwards, Bombay, Delhi, Calicut and Hyderabad will be operated with 21 weekly flights each, and Lucknow with 14 weekly flights.

“The demand for all 11 of our Indian destinations has always been high and the increased frequencies offer yet more choice and convenience to our guests. Oman Air first launched flights to India in the 1990s and the demand for seats has grown exponentially not only increasing tourism traffic and revenue but also promoting vital trade agreements between the two countries,” Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, Paul Gregorowitsch, said, adding that India is a key destination for Oman Air.

The extended traffic entitlements will give a further boost to the tourism sector, prompting many discerning tourists to visit magnificent Oman as well as India’s beautiful touristic spots.

This growing commitment in India is part of Oman Air’s programme of fleet and network expansion. This has included the delivery of new aircraft and the introduction of a range of exciting new destinations and new products and services which contribute to a seamless passenger experience.

Oman Air flies to 19 destinations in the Indian subcontinent that include India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.