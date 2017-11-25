Om Saraf, former MLA from J-K, passes away at 95

Om Saraf Om Saraf

VETERAN journalist, political activist and social activist, Om Saraf passed away at his residence here on Saturday morning. A doyen of journalism in Jammu and Kashmir, he was 95 and he had been the last surviving journalist of his times in the state. He is survived by two sons including senior journalist Pushap Saraf and two daughters.

There was no cremation as his body, according to his wish, was handed over to Government Medical College, Jammu, by the grieved family members in the afternoon.

He was also the last surviving founder of National Conference in Jammu and he had been a member of the State Legislative Council in late 1970s after Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, following his accord with then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, took over reigns of power in the state from the then Chief Minister Mir Qasim. He was also a key founder of Janata Party in the state.

A Gandhian to the core, he remained a firm believer in democracy and secularism. He founded Praja Socialist Party (PSP) and contested the first assembly election from Amirakadal assembly constituency in Srinagar in 1962, which is still recalled by many in political circles as one man’s attempt to fight corrupt, brutal and unsrupulous political power. Later, he contested Lok Sabha election in Udhampur parliamentary constituency in 1977.

Widely respected for honesty and integrity, he always stood for a reason. He had rejected offers ministerial berths and Rajya Sabha seat by various successive governments who wanted to buy his silence and support.

