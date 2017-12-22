2G case: Cop to special judge, Om Prakash Saini is a stickler for procedures

Special Judge Om Prakash Saini, who heard the 2G cases, began his career as a sub-inspector in Delhi Police. As additional sessions judge, Saini had delivered the verdict in the 2000 Red Fort terror attack case, handing out death sentence to Mohammad Arif and varying jail terms to others.Terrorists had killed three Army personnel at an Army camp in Red Fort in 2000.
Sources said that in 1991 Saini, who comes from Haryana, was the only candidate to clear Delhi Judicial Service Examination. He had served Delhi Police for six years before that.
After the Red Fort judgment, Saini, now 58, was given Y-category security cover. For the last six years, his court only dealt with the 2G spectrum allocation cases.
Before handling 2G cases, Saini had heard the 2010 Commonwealth Games case, among other high-profile cases.
He ordered imprisonment of Suresh Kalmadi’s aides Lalit Bhanot, V K Verma and K U K Reddy, among others. He has also heard the case involving a bribery scam in National Aluminium Company Limited.
While hearing the 2G cases, Saini was known to be strict about the procedure of trial. For instance, Essar promoter Anshuman Ruia in June 2015 was pulled up by Saini for not mentioning in an application the names of the countries he planned to travel to. He said Ruia was “wasting” the court’s time.
In another instance, he hauled up the CBI for “withholding documents and prolonging proceedings” by repeatedly seeking time to submit more information. He observed that if the proceedings continued in this way, then “people would lose faith in the judiciary”.
In November 2011, K Kanimozhi — the DMK MP was among those acquitted of charges today — had applied for bail on the grounds that she was a woman and had been in jail for several months already. Saini dismissed the plea, saying she was an influential politician and the court could not risk a witness getting intimidated.
- Dec 22, 2017 at 4:46 pmThe DMK family is famous for ‘scientific way’ of corruption even from the seventies. In fact people like Mr. Lallu Prasad should take lessons from them in doing corruption without getting caught! Tamils can be very proud of our politicians who are never caught in corruption (except Ms. Jayalalitha). Mr. Maran and Mr. Karthi Chidambaram are next in the list who will also come out unpunished in cases related to them, with beaming smiles, in near future. We are lucky to have such honest politicians in Tamilnadu who face victimization by vested interests at the center. We miss Mr. CHO Ramasamy now. Long live our Tamilnadu politicians who are never corrupt!Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 4:45 pmOUR POLITICIANS ARE NEVER CORRUPT! An interesting judgment today! The DMK politicians are acquitted from 2 G case as the prosecution could not prove their involvement. The judge is supposed to be a straightforward gentleman who has harshly expressed his anguish about the ‘directionless’ prosecution who made this case very weak. He had no other option except to release the accused. The celebrations in DMK camp is obvious, but the Congress party’s celebrations and blame game on BJP look hilarious. Mr. Swami who fought this case was not even in BJP when the case started. One more interesting factor in this case is that, the Supreme Court suspected prima facie evidence in this case and cancelled all the 2G allotment given by Mr. Raja. How the CBI court judge ignored this fact in his judgment is mysterious. But I think that Mr. Swami will take up this case further to Supreme Court and hopefully bring some justice. The DMK family is famous for ‘scientific way’ of corruption.Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 4:41 pmIt is really heartening to know that the Judge convicted sundry terrorists and chamchas of various industrialists and petty officials while the big fishes who caused such scams and bene ed went Scot free. Such a judiciary is really an asset of our country! But look at America. They even acknowledge taped telephonic conversation as hard evidence in the Court and jail even a reputed person like Rajat Gupta on the grounds of board room misdemeanor! Wha! there are no scams. Let us celebrate scamless India.Reply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 2:49 pmLooted money shared by judiciary too. Need to verify accountsReply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 2:38 pmJustice Saini buckled under pressure created by unholy alliance of Politicians Industrialists. He lacked to courage to jail Reliance,Loop,Essar and Raja and Kanimozhi.Reply
