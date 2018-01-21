Om Prakash Rawat to succeed AK Joti as new Chief Election Commissioner

Om Prakash Rawat (Source: ECI) Om Prakash Rawat (Source: ECI)

Om Prakash Rawat has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), succeeding incumbent Achal Kumar Jyoti to the post, the Law Ministry said on Sunday. AK Joti is expected to hand over the reigns of the Election Commission to Rawat on January 23. Rawat, in adherence to the rule, has been appointed as the 22nd CEC by President Ram Nath Kovind on the recommendation of central government. Also, former finance secretary Ashok Lawasa has been appointed as election commissioner.

As the commission consists of two commissioners besides the CEC, Sunil Arora is the second election commissioner along with Lawasa.

Rawat is a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre (Batch 1977). Prior to his appointment as Election Commissioner of India, Rawat had retired as Secretary to the Govt. of India, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Department of Public Enterprises on December 31, 2013 on superannuation.’

In 1993, in his first stint at Centre, Rawat served as Director/Joint Secretary in the Defence Ministry. During this tenure, he was deputed to South Africa in May, 1994 as United Nations election observer to oversee maiden elections in the country post-apartheid.

