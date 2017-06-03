Om Prakash Chautala clears Class X exam with 53.4 per cent

Indian National Lok Dal Supremo, Om Prakash Chautala. (Source: PTI Photo) Indian National Lok Dal Supremo, Om Prakash Chautala. (Source: PTI Photo)

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term after being convicted in the teachers’ recruitment scam, has passed his matric examination with second division (53.4 per cent) at the age of 82 years. C B Sharma, chairman of the National Institute of Open Schooling, which conducted the exams, said, “Chautala, who is the oldest among the students, cleared the matric exam this year from our institute.”

Chautala appeared for Class X exam at the centre set up for prisoners at Tihar Jail, where he is lodged, from April 6 to April 24. Chautala appeared for social sciences, science and technology, Hindi, Indian culture and heritage and business studies exams in Hindi. He secured 267 marks out of the total 500.

