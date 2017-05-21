Old notes worth Rs 3,000 found in Thane drain

Civic employees cleaning drains outside the Thane railway station found Rs 3,000 in demonetised currency notes in a gutter on Saturday. The staffers informed the Thane police and handed over the notes.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9.30 am, when TMC staffers were cleaning drains in the B cabin area as part of the pre-monsoon clean-up drive.

Navpada police inspector S N Dhumal said they have made a diary entry about the incident. “The employees found a total of Rs 3,000 in demonetised currency. We have informed a local bank about this. Depending upon what instruction we get from the bank, further action will be taken,” Dhumal said.

An officer said that so far, they were not conducting any investigation.

“Several beggars line up just ahead of the drain where the money was found. We suspect that someone gave them the old currency notes. When they realised the money was of no value, they must have thrown the notes in the gutter,” an officer said.

