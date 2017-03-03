Old notes still being exchanged, says Congress, demands CBI probe

Congress demanded a CBI probe into recent seizures of demonetised currency in various parts of Maharashtra, saying it showed that illegal exchange of old currency was still going on. In a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that scrapped notes worth Rs 2.25 crore were recovered in Thane, while in Pimpri Rs 1.36 crore in scrapped notes were seized.

Though the Union Government had banned the possession of demonetised currency, these seizures showed that illegal exchange was going on, Sawant said.

“The recent incidents show that old notes are being exchanged for a commission and it proves our allegation that demonetisation was a big scam involving the government and the RBI officials,” he said, demanding a CBI probe.