Old Europe hand, Ajay Bisaria named envoy to Pakistan

Ajay Bisaria Ajay Bisaria

Career diplomat Ajay Bisaria, who had served as private secretary to Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1999 to 2004, has been named India's High Commissioner to Pakistan. His appointment comes at a time India-Pakistan relations are at a low for almost two years. "He is expected to take up his assignment shortly," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Bisaria, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1987, is currently the Indian ambassador to Poland and Lithuania. He received his early education in Mumbai and Delhi. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Delhi's St Stephen's College (1980-83), a Master's in Business Administration from IIM-Kolkata (1983-85), and a Master's in Public Policy from Princeton University, USA (2008-09).

After training at the Foreign Service Institute in New Delhi, he chose Russian as his language of specialisation and was posted at the Indian embassy in Moscow (1988-1991). There, he was attached to the economic and political wings of the embassy. He worked as a Soviet internal affairs specialist in the months leading up to the break-up of the USSR.

He also served as under-secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs on the East Europe desk (1991-92) when India was engaged in building relationships with the post-Soviet countries. He then moved to the Ministry of Commerce, where he was part of a team that managed a smooth transition of India's trade from rupee barter arrangements to a hard currency system.

He was posted as First Secretary in the Indian Embassy in Berlin. He was entrusted with the project for the construction of the now-iconic building of the Indian embassy in Berlin. Bisaria was appointed Private Secretary to the Prime Minister in 1999, and served in this capacity until 2004. During most of this period, he was aide to Vajpayee, and focussed on economic, defence and foreign policy issues.

He was then posted to the World Bank in Washington DC as adviser to the executive director for South Asia (2004-2008), where he worked on development projects and aid issues. Bisaria returned to India in 2009 to serve as Joint Secretary (Eurasia) in the Ministry of External Affairs (2009-2014). He helped articulate an ambitious policy vision for India in Central Asia and coordinated India's approach to six annual Indo-Russian summits. From January 2015, Bisaria has served as India's Ambassador in Poland with concurrent accreditation to Lithuania.

