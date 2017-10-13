Supreme Court to look into plea on app-based cab services

Supreme Court of India Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would look into a plea to regulate app-based taxi service providers like Ola and Uber to make them accountable for offences committed by drivers of vehicles.

“The issue of regulating public transport, including Internet-based taxi services, will be taken up on December 7,” said a bench of Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta during the hearing of a matter related to implementation of victim compensation scheme for sexual offences and acid attacks and women’s security.

The court made the observations when senior advocate Indira Jaising, who is amicus curiae in the matter, pointed out that there have been many instances of crimes committed by drivers of these services.

Jaising said Uber was recently banned from plying in London after it refused to subject itself to the jurisdiction of the local courts. She added that these companies did not have headquarters in India and hence, it was difficult to hold them accountable for crimes committed by their drivers.

It was necessary to have some regulatory framework for the companies running these services, she added. ENS

