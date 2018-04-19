Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal among TIME’s 100 most influential people in the world

Bhavish Aggarwal co-founder and CEO of OLA. Bhavish Aggarwal co-founder and CEO of OLA.

Ola co-founder and entrepreneur Bhavish Aggarwal found a spot in TIME’s 2018 list of ‘100 Most Influential People In The World’. The 32-year-old is the co-founder and CEO of Ola, one of the world’s largest ride-sharing cab companies.

Ola is currently used in more than 100 cities in India empowering millions of commuters who use the cab-sharing services. He has also become the flag bearer for India’s tech ecosystem. Ludhiana-born Aggarwal recently launched his cab sharing business in Australia, making him one of the few homegrown tech companies to expand outside India.

The Editor-in-Chief of TIME magazine Edward Felsenthal said that this is the youngest ever most influential list of people by the magazine featuring as many as 45 of them under the age of 40, Felsenthal was quoted as saying in an interview to TV channel CBS.

