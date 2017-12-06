Ola cab driver allegedly molests woman passenger in Bengaluru, suspended

The complaint also said that the driver warned her of dire consequences if she would report the matter to the police or Ola Cabs management. The complaint also said that the driver warned her of dire consequences if she would report the matter to the police or Ola Cabs management.

An Ola cab driver allegedly molested a woman in Bengaluru while she was going home, according to PTI. Reacting to this incident, Ola in a statement on Wednesday said the company has zero tolerance to such incidents and had suspended the driver just after receiving the complaint. “We regret the unfortunate experience the customer had during her ride. We have zero tolerance to such incidents and the driver has been suspended from the platform as an immediate action upon receiving the complaint,” PTI quoted Ola as saying.

Asserting that customers’ safety is its priority, Ola also asked the customer to lodge a formal complaint with the authorities. “Safety of customers is our priority and we will continue to extend our full support to this investigation against the driver,” it said in the statement.

The women made a complaint to the Ola Cabs safety team, according to which the driver, Rajashekar Reddy, on Sunday night misbehaved with her on Outer Ring Road and held her “hostage” for quite a while by locking the car doors. She had boarded the cab at Indiranagar.

The women said that in her defence, she twisted his arm and started banging on the door after which the driver stopped misbehaving and drove to her house located in BTM Layout.

The complaint also said the driver warned her of dire consequences if she would report the matter to the police or Ola Cabs management.

The woman said she has complained only to the Ola Cabs safety team and did not lodge a formal complaint with the police. “I have informed the police inspector of my area but I have not lodged a formal complaint,” she said.

She also said that she was not a resident of Bengaluru and to avoid “legal hassles” as she was leaving the city next month, she did not lodge a police complaint. Ola Cabs has told her that Reddy has been suspended, she added.

