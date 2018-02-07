Oil tanker with 22 Indian crew released by pirates

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Express Photo/Anil Sharma) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Express Photo/Anil Sharma)

A PANAMA Flag tanker with 22 Indian crew members on board that went missing on February 1 was released early Tuesday morning. The owners of the company told The Indian Express that the ship was attacked by pirates but released on Tuesday morning with both its crew and cargo safe. The tanker was carrying gasoline worth $8.1 million when it faced a pirate attack in Benin in West Africa. However it is not clear if ransom was paid to secure the safety of the crew and the cargo.

“Anglo Eastern Singapore, managers of the oil products tanker ‘Marine Express’ which was the subject of a pirate attack and seizure on February 1st are pleased to report that the vessel was back under the command of the master and crew at approximately 0400 hrs Singapore time today. All crew members are reported to be safe and the cargo of 13,500 tons of gasoline remains on board,” read the statement released by the company. “A full investigation will take place into the hijack of the vessel and Anglo Eastern wishes to express its gratitude to the officers and crew of the Marine Express and their families for their courage and fortitude in dealing with this difficult situation over the past 6 days. All families of the crew of the Marine Express have been advised of the situation,” the statement added.

The last contact with the ship was made on Thursday while it was at Cotonou Anchorage, Benin, in Gulf of Guinea, West Africa. Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said the government is coordinating with Nigerian and Benin authorities to trace the vessel. The incident comes less than a month after a vessel, MT Barrett, with Indian crew on board was hijacked from the same region and was released only after a ransom was paid.

Earlier, owners of the tanker, Anglo Eastern Univan Group, intimated the Directorate General of Shipping headquartered in Mumbai. Nigerian authorities have alerted all boats to look out for the missing vessel and report to International Maritime Bureau Anti-Piracy Reporting Centre in London in the event of any development.

On Friday, the company tweeted from its handle @Angloeasterngrp, “We regret that contact has been lost with the AE-managed MT Marine Express while at Cotonou, Benin. Last contact was at 3.30 UTC, February 1. Authorities have been alerted and are responding. Our top priority is the safety of the crew, whose families have been contacted. Updates TBA.”

