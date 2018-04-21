Oil spill: TN Govt begins disbursal of compensation to fishermen

The crude oil spill occurred on January 28, 2017 following a collision involving a cargo ship leaving after emptying Liquefied Petroleum Gas and another vessel loaded with petroleum oil lubricant, which was on its way to berth at the Kamarajar Port at Ennore. (AP Photo) The crude oil spill occurred on January 28, 2017 following a collision involving a cargo ship leaving after emptying Liquefied Petroleum Gas and another vessel loaded with petroleum oil lubricant, which was on its way to berth at the Kamarajar Port at Ennore. (AP Photo)

The Tamil Nadu government has started disbursal of Rs 131 crore of compensation for fishermen whose livelihood was affected due to an oil spill here last year following collision of two ships.

The Madras High Court had last week directed the Tamil Nadu government to disburse the amount within four weeks.

The crude oil spill occurred on January 28, 2017 following a collision involving a cargo ship leaving after emptying Liquefied Petroleum Gas and another vessel loaded with petroleum oil lubricant, which was on its way to berth at the Kamarajar Port at Ennore.

The spill had affected the livelihood of fishermen along the eastern coast from Ennore Port to Mahabalipuram, a distance of about 70 km from here, involving three districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

In a release on Saturday, the government said a total sum of Rs 141 crore has been collected from the shipping companies involved in the incident after various rounds of talks.

While Rs 131 crore would be disbursed to the affected fishermen, Rs 10 crore has been collected for rehabilitation efforts.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday gave away compensation amounts to 21 fishermen from the three districts, with 1,11,448 affected fishermen eligible to receive the welfare.

The fishermen and members of supporting vocations who were affected due to the oil spill have been divided into seven categories and would accordingly receive compensation, the release said.

For instance, owners of mechanised boats will receive Rs 35,000 while the amount will be Rs 20,000 per mechanised country craft.

Those involved in selling fish will receive Rs 10,000, it said.

