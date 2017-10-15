Oil payment, other issues with Iran resolved, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Source: Twitter) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Source: Twitter)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that most of the pending issues with Iran particularly relating to the oil payment have been resolved. Jaitley, who is here on a week-long visit to the US to attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, made the remarks after his meeting with Iran’s Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Masoud Karbasian. “There were several pending issues with Iran particularly relating to the oil payment. Most of them have been resolved,” he told reporters on Saturday.

He said India has a very stable relationship with Iran.

“It’s very strategic for us, because the Chabahar port is not only going to service Iran, but also going to service Afghanistan,” he said.

According to Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, the Iranian minister did not raise the issue of US President Donald Trump’s new Iran policy during his meeting with Jaitley.

“We discussed more on Chabahar port, the trilateral agreement and expediting that kind of work,” Garg said.

