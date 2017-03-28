Oil Ministry brings Shazia Ilmi on EIL’s board

State-run Engineers India Ltd on Tuesday said that Shazia Ilmi Malik has been appointed as additional director (non-official part-time independent).

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has approved the appointment of Ilmi from March 27, 2017 to January 30, 2020 or till further order, whichever is earlier, the company said in a BSE filing.

According to the statement, her inter-se relationship between the directors of Engineers India Ltd is NIL.

Earlier, Ilmi was appointed as a brand ambassador for the Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Mission programme. She is also a member of the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now