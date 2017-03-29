OIC rights delegation visits Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

A high-level delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday visited the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to interact with people there and gain a “better understanding” of the Kashmir issue. The delegation of the OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission, led by its chairperson Med S Kaggwa, visited the region to understand the dispute and to interact with the people there, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said.

It said the delegation members met ‘prime minister’ Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan and ‘president’ Sardar Masood Khan of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, who briefed them on the human rights situation in Indian part of Kashmir.

The Foreign Office said India has so far not responded to IPHRC’s request for access to Kashmir to “assess” the rights situation there. India has said that OIC, a grouping of 57 Muslim countries, has no locus standi on the Kashmir issue.

The group also interacted with the Hurriyat leadership, who briefed them about the situation in Kashmir. The IPHRC has a ‘Standing Mechanism’ to monitor rights situation in Kashmir.

The Foreign Office claimed that the visit was a “manifestation of Pakistan’s commitment to unflinching political, moral and diplomatic support” to the cause of the people towards the realisation of the right to self-determination promised to them under the UN Security Council resolutions.

