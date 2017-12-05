Officials named in CBI FIR empanelled for top I-T posts

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet last week empanelled two Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers who are named in a CBI case FIR as chief commissioners of Income Tax along with 38 other officers.

Sunil Ojha and Manas Shankar Roy are accused number one and three in a CBI FIR for allegedly accepting bribes from the Vadodara-based firm Sterling Biotech of the Sandesara Group.

Officials in the Department of Personnel and Training said the empanelment of officers named in the FIR is not against the law. “Many a times, these complaints are malicious in nature to spike the chances of promotion. There is nothing illegal about their empanelment,” said a DoPT official.

The officers are currently principal income tax commissioners.

Ojha is posted in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, and Roy is in Ahmedabad. According to allegations in the FIR, the two officers accepted over Rs 5 crore as bribe from the company in 2011.

