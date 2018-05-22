Official website of Jamia Millia Islamia University hacked

On visiting the official site of Jamia ( On visiting the official site of Jamia ( http://jmi.ac.in ), the users are shown a webpage with a message reading “Happy birthday Pooja”.

The official website of Jamia Millia Islamia- central university in Delhi has been hacked. The cyber attack came to heed late midnight on Tuesday. On visiting the website of Jamia (http://jmi.ac.in), the users are shown a webpage with a message reading “Happy birthday Pooja”.

No person or group has so far claimed the responsibility for the attack. The university officials are yet to comments on the hacking incident.

Earlier in April, the website of Supreme Court also went down after being allegedly hacked by a Brazilian hacking group. A screenshot showed the Supreme Court website with “hackeado por HighTech Brazil HackTeam” written all over it.

Earlier this year, websites of home, defence, law and labour ministries went down in a suspected cyber attack. However, senior officials at the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team had attributed it to a “technical configuration issue”.

This is a developing story, more details awaited

