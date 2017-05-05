Official suggests ‘traditional’ dress code for govt staff

Borthakur, however, said the government had not passed any order. (Representational photo) Borthakur, however, said the government had not passed any order. (Representational photo)

A suggestion by a senior official of the Assam government to introduce a “traditional” dress code for employees on the first and third Saturday of every month has triggered a row. The suggestion has come from P K Borthakur, Principal Secretary, Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Training. On April 26, Borthakur wrote to P K Tiwari, Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, in this regard.

He attributed his idea to the advice of Chief Secretary V K Pipersenia. “As advised by the Chief Secretary, you may like to formulate a suitable proposal for asking officials/employees to come dressed up in traditional dresses on 1st and 3rd Saturdays on voluntary basis,” Borthakur wrote. He further wrote: “On the occasion of Civil Service Day, 2017, as per appeal of the hon’ble Chief Minister, many officers came dressed up in traditional attires viz dhoti and kurta by male officials and chadar-mekhela by lady officials. This was appreciated by the public in general and was also highlighted in the media.”

Borthakur’s suggestion has not gone down well with government employees. “In Assam, every tribe and community has its own traditional dress. Such a decision, if at all taken by the government, will only lead to confusion,” said Basab Kalita, president of Sadau Asam Karmachari Parishad, apex body of state government employees.

Though there has been no official response from the Congress, party legislator Sherman Ali said, “This move to introduce dhoti-kurta for employees is just another attempt to cover up its failures.”

Borthakur, however, said the government had not passed any order.

