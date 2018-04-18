Official Secrets Act case: MEA impounds passport of defence consultant



Last year, DCP (Crime) Bhisham Singh wrote to the MEA, requesting them to revoke Bhandari’s passport. Last year, DCP (Crime) Bhisham Singh wrote to the MEA, requesting them to revoke Bhandari’s passport.

Accepting the request of Delhi Police, the Ministry of External Affairs has impounded the passport of defence consultant Sanjay Bhandari, who is facing a case of alleged violation of Official Secrets Act and is suspected to have fled the country.

A red corner notice had earlier been issued against Bhandari through Interpol and a Delhi court declared him a “proclaimed offender” recently after he failed to appear before the court despite a lapse of 30 days.

Last year, DCP (Crime) Bhisham Singh wrote to the MEA, requesting them to revoke Bhandari’s passport. “After receiving the letter, MEA forwarded it to passport office from where it has now been impounded,” a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police had already attached Bhandari’s properties worth more than Rs 20 crore, including four luxury cars. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week provisionally attached assets worth Rs 26 crore belonging to Bhandari and others in connection with a case of forex violations.

Delhi Police last year booked him for alleged violation of the Official Secrets Act after government documents were recovered from his residence during an I-T raid in April 2016. The documents, it is alleged, were related to defence purchases and proposals placed before the Defence Acquisition Council.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App