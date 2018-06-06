Official probe rules out starvation as reason for Jharkhand woman’s death, says she was ill for long

Villagers found her dead on Sunday. (Representational) Villagers found her dead on Sunday. (Representational)

Amid a furore over death of a 58-year-old Jharkhand woman allegedly after being denied foodgrain at ration shop, an official probe report — made public by the state government — has said she was suffering from a disease and has ruled out starvation for her death, citing Rs 2,375 in her bank account.

According to the probe report, the elderly woman was not keeping good health and doctors of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where she was treated a few days back, said that she was suffering from a disease called parenchymal haematoma. This type of hematoma, also known as intracerebral hematoma, occurs when blood pools in the brain.

The probe report was submitted by Additional District Magistrate of Giridih to the state government on Tuesday and was subsequently made public by the Jharkhand Public Relations Department. The death of Savitri Devi of Mangargadi village in Giridih district drew national attention after local media reports quoted panchayat head and people from her village to cite starvation as the reason. Chief Minister Raghubar Das had on Monday tweeted his condolence over death of the woman.

Taking note of the reports, which said the woman did not have ration card to procure foodgrains, the Food and Civil Supplies Minister Saryu Rai had ordered an investigation. It was alleged that the woman was denied foodgrains at the public distribution system (PDS) shops as her ration card was cancelled in 2012 and she did not have food for three days before she died on Saturday last.

Villagers found her dead on Sunday. Her husband had passed away 10 years ago and her two sons are said to have migrated to Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra to earn a living. Ram Prasad Mahto, head of Chainpur panchayat, had said that the family of the deceased neither had a ration card nor an old age pension facility. But, the probe report dismissed starvation as the cause of her death and said that she was being looked after by some relatives and villagers.

The investigation report further stated that Rs 1,800 as pension money was transferred to her bank account in April and her account still has a deposit of Rs 2375. The probe report said the woman’s brother-in-law Bholaram Mahto who shared his home courtyard with her used to look after the woman and also provide food to her.

Besides, other women of the village also used to take care of her and provide food, considering her bad health, the report added.

