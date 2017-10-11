Official issues fresh order to shoot tigress in Nagpur

After its release in Bor, the tigress kept moving away from and killed two more and injured one along the way. This had raised a big question mark over the decision to release her back in the wild. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana) After its release in Bor, the tigress kept moving away from and killed two more and injured one along the way. This had raised a big question mark over the decision to release her back in the wild. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana)

After withdrawing the second shoot order against the problem tigress of Brahmapuri following HC directive last week, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF, Wildlife) issued a fresh order on Monday and the Forest Department teams are now taking a final call on the tigress located between Bazargaon and Kondhali towns in Nagpur district.

“The HC wanted us to revise the order with elaborate discussion on the evidence about its activities and presence in the affected area. So, the PCCF has issued a fresh order,” said Additional PCCF Rambabu. “But our first priority will be to tranquilise it,” he added.

The tigress was caught from Brahmapuri forest in Chandrapur district in July and was released in Bor sanctuary in Wardha district after she had killed two persons and injured four. It was captured after the HC had quashed the first shoot order issued then. After its release in Bor, the tigress kept moving away from and killed two more and injured one along the way. This had raised a big question mark over the decision to release her back in the wild.

