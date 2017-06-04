Official dies days after accusing senior of bias

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan joint director Chaudhary M Atif, who had in May complained of his senior’s “communal, biased and divisive mentality”, died on Saturday. Atif’s nephew, Wasim, said that the 58-year-old had woken up like every other day at his residence in Ghaziabad and offered his morning prayers.

“A little after 5.30am, he complained of pain in his chest and asked his wife to get him a glass of water. At the time, he was ready to go out for his morning walk and had changed his clothes,’’ he said. “By the time, she returned with the glass of water, he had slumped backwards and seemed to be unconscious. At the time, it was just him and his wife, since their only son lives in Japan.”

Atif’s family said that his funeral will be held at their village — Ujahri in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh — after his son’s arrival from Japan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App