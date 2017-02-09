Officers of paramilitary forces to partake in food prepared for jawans: Govt

The forces have also been advised to review their internal grievances redressal system and take proactive measures to redress the grievances. (representational image) The forces have also been advised to review their internal grievances redressal system and take proactive measures to redress the grievances. (representational image)

Officers of paramilitary forces have been advised to partake in the food prepared for jawans and endorse a note on its quality, the government today informed the Rajya Sabha.

The move comes in the backdrop of a video uploaded by BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav on social media over the poor quality of food served in frontier posts of the BSF.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the ministry has reiterated to forces to ensure that the officers during their visit to posts, may check on the aspects of living conditions, clothing, food and equipment and they may also take initiative to get free and frank feedback of the personnel.

“It has been advised that senior officers may also partake the food prepared for the jawans and endorse a note on the quality/quantity of the food in the inspection register. The forces have also been advised to review their internal grievances redressal system and take proactive measures to redress the grievances,” he said.