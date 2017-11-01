ED offficer probing 2G scam alleges harassment, SC grants him protection

The total loss due to 2G scam was Rs 1,76,000 crore, according to CAG. The total loss due to 2G scam was Rs 1,76,000 crore, according to CAG.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted protection against ‘frivolous’ complaint to an enforcement directorate officer, probing the 2G scam. The officer, Rajeshwar Singh, had alleged harassment for attaching properties of some accused in 2G scam case. Granting protection to Singh from any complaint by accused being investigated in the 2G scam, the court also sought detailed replies from the Centre, CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

Singh, who is heading investigation in the 2G scam case for ED, said that frivolous complaints were filed after the recent attachment of property worth Rs 1.06 crore of the accused in the Aircel-Maxis deal case. He said the court should direct the CBI to probe into the alleged conspiracy of filing of such complaints or he should be relieved from the investigation in the 2G case.

A bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer sought reply from the Centre, the CBI and the ED within three weeks. It also directed that no action shall be taken till the pendency of Singh’s plea.

During the brief hearing, lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Singh said earlier also several attempts were made to interfere with the investigation in the 2G scam by the accused but the court has always protected him. He said that Singh, a UP cadre police official who is presently on deputation with ED, has his promotion due and these complaints may hamper his future prospect.

BJP leader Subraminum Swamy, who also filed Interlocutory Application in the Aircel-Maxis case said that as far as he knows, Singh is an honest officer and does not understand why people in high offices are interfering.

Singh, in his plea, said that recently two attempts have been made which could hamper his prospects in service

The 2G scam involves allocating spectrum to telephone companies by government officials under the UPA government. The government was accused of undercharging telephone companies for spectrum allocation licenses, which they used to create 2G spectrum subscriptions for cell phones. The total loss to the exchequer due to the scam was Rs 1,76000 crore, as per the CAG.

