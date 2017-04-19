Officer faces rape FIR, Delhi Police to seek legal opinion

The girl was allegedly forced to undergo a ‘medical re-exam’ during which her clothes were removed and ‘a finger was forcibly inserted into her private parts’ Representational image (Source: File) The girl was allegedly forced to undergo a ‘medical re-exam’ during which her clothes were removed and ‘a finger was forcibly inserted into her private parts’ Representational image (Source: File)

Directed by a special court to file an FIR against a d for alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said that they will seek legal opinion in the matter.

Sources said that Delhi Police is looking at the possibility of challenging the order before the High Court. As reported by The Indian Express, the special court on Monday had asked the police to file an FIR, saying that there are “clear allegations of commission of penetrative sexual assault” upon the victim with “a view to create false evidence”.

The order came after the girl approached court through her mother to state that the officer had forced her to undergo a “medical re-examination” during which her clothes were “allegedly removed and forcibly finger was inserted” in her private parts.

On Tuesday, senior police officials claimed that that the examination was conducted after they got to know that the girl had been allegedly sexually assaulted by her father. Police added that initially a case of molestation was registered against the teacher on the father’s complaint, but later a fresh FIR was registered when investigation revealed that the father had allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

DCP (Outer) M N Tiwari told The Indian Express that they were examining the judgment of the court and will take appropriate action. Police also claimed that the examination was conducted following all legal procedures and the consent of the mother was also taken. The examination was conducted at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, police sources claimed.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother maintained that she and her daughter were forcibly taken to the hospital where the SI conducted the examination on her daughter.

“When I asked the lady IO as to why they were conducting it, she pushed me out of the room at the hospital and also thrashed me. After returning home, I went to the local police station where police did not listen to us… and that we decided to inform the court,” the girl’s mother said.

Court documents detailing the case background showed that police first slapped charges of sexual assault against a 35-year-old teacher for molesting the girl, who is a student at a school run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar, last August.

According to police investigations, the father of the girl had first approached the local police in August last year and lodged a complaint of molestation against the teacher. The girl was studying in Class V. During the course of investigation, police were informed by school authorities that the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father and that she had informed two of her classmates about it.

Police also claimed they have recorded the statements of both her friends, who said that the girl had spoken about being abused by her father. According to police, the school administration had also called up the father and warned him, after which he had handed over an apology to the school authorities.

