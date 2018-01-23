Office of profit row: Former AAP MLAs move Delhi High Court against their disqualification

Delhi High Court, AAP, AAP MLA disqualification, 20 AAP MLAs disqualified, Delhi HC AAP LIVE updates, Election Commission, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi HC to hear AAP plea, BJP, Indian Express Delhi High Court, AAP, AAP MLA disqualification, 20 AAP MLAs disqualified, Delhi HC AAP LIVE updates, Election Commission, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi HC to hear AAP plea, BJP, Indian Express

In a fresh plea before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, the 20 AAP members who were disqualified as MLAs following the Election Commission recommendation in the ‘office of profit’ case have sought to quash the notification signed by President Ram Nath Kovind. The high court agreed to hear their plea tomorrow.

On Monday, the AAP members withdrew their plea before the high court seeking a stay on the EC recommendation as it had become infructuous after the President accepted the poll panel’s recommendation.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat said that AAP did not use the two opportunities it had to request the Election Commission to hold hearings in connection with the ‘office of profit’ case.

Asked about the EC’s last ruling of June 23, 2017, which states that the Commission will intimate the next date of hearing in “due course”, Rawat, who was announced as A K Joti’s successor on Sunday, said, “These (two) notices were issued only for that (purpose). If they felt the need or imperative for oral evidences, then they should have pointed it out and we would have fixed a date for hearing. But you (AAP) are not talking of that. You are talking of something that is already known to the Commission.”

Rawat will officially assume charge as the new CEC on Tuesday.

The EC had forwards its recommendation to the President on Friday, finding the 20 legislators guilty of holding office of profit by being parliamentary secretaries to cabinet ministers in the Delhi government. The President acted on this advice in a day, and disqualified all MLAs on Saturday.

