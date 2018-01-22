PIL seeks disqualification of four Haryana BJP MLAs earlier appointed as chief parliamentary secretaries

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had administered the oath to the four MLAs. (file photo) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had administered the oath to the four MLAs. (file photo)

A petition was filed in Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday seeking the disqualification of four BJP MLAs who had been earlier appointed as chief parliamentary secretaries by the Haryana government.

The high court last year quashed the appointments.

The four BJP MLAs Shyam Singh Rana, Bakhshish Singh Virk, Seema Trikha and Kamal Gupta had been appointed as CPSes in July 2015 and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had himself administered oath to the party legislators.

Advocate Jagmohan Singh Bhatti had challenged the appointments saying they were unconstitutional and invalid.

Bhatti, in his latest plea, said the MLAs should be immediately disqualified and they should not be given any pension.

In a similar case, the high court in August 2016 had cancelled the appointments of 18 CPSes made by the previous Punjab government and said the appointments of the CPSes are contrary to the Constitutional intent of limiting the number of ministers or the size of the Cabinet.

