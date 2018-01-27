Office-of-profit case: CM Arvind Kejriwal reschedules Nagpur visit

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has rescheduled his two-day visit to Nagpur in view of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot being “busy with the preparations” for the office-of-profit case in the Delhi High Court on Monday. An official said that Gahlot was also to accompany the chief minister during his visit to see development projects initiated by BJP-ruled Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The day-to-day hearing will start in the Delhi High Court in the disqualification case of 20 AAP MLAs for allegedly holding office-of-profit as parliamentary secretaries from Monday, the official said. Gahlot is among the 20 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs who have been disqualified by the president on the recommendation of the Election Commission. The party has challenged the decision in the high court.

“As the transport minister is busy with preparations of office-of-profit case, the chief minister’s Nagpur visit has been rescheduled,” the official.

At the insistence of Union Surface Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari, Kejriwal was to embark on a two-day Nagpur visit on Saturday. Official also said that the new dates of chief minister’s visit to Nagpur, a home town of Gadkari, will be announced soon.

