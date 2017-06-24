Office of profit case: AAP says EC notice being ‘misinterpreted’, likely to challenge order

On Saturday morning, AAP received the Election Commission notice that ruled that they would continue hearing the plea against the party’s 21 MLAs for allegedly holding an office of profit. In reaction, the BJP maintained that the EC “did occupy office of profit”, AAP responded by saying that the EC notice was being “misinterpreted” and that they were likely to “challenge this order”. Also Read: EC issues order against 21 AAP MLAs
The EC order dated June 23, maintained that the commission was of the “considered opinion” that the AAP MLAs did hold “de facto the office of parliamentary secretaries from March 13, 2015 to September 8, 2016”. The order comes days before Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi demits office in July. The petition was filed against 21 AAP MLAs, although proceedings were dropped against Jarnail Singh, who resigned as the Rajouri Garden MLA to contest Assembly polls in Punjab.
BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra reacted to the order and wrote on Twitter, “So finally the noose tightens around corrupt AAP. EC’s verdict that the 21 AAP MLAs did occupy office of profit.” Last week, leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP leader Vijender Gupta had demanded that the EC take action in the case against.
But AAP claimed that the BJP’s claim ammounted to ‘misinterpretation’. AAP MLA and party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Election Commission’s recent order should not be misinterpreted. High Court of Delhi had declared very Order of appointment of 21 Parliamentary Secretaries as null and void.Therefore there is no question of hearing a petition for OFFICE which never existed as per Delhi High Court. However, Election Commission has ordered that it will still hear the petition. All remedies are available to challenge this order of EC. We respect the orders of Hon’ble High Court as well as Hon’ble Election Commission.”
Earlier, the Delhi HC had set aside the appointment of the MLAs as parliamentary secretaries, maintaining that the order appointing them was given without the concurrence of the Lieutenant Governor.
- Jun 24, 2017 at 5:38 pmDears, why does one make a political party or joins it! just to get profit only, they have nothing to do with public's problems or patriotism. It is a very very lucrative profession.Reply
- Jun 24, 2017 at 5:31 pmIt is one of the hobby of Manish Sisodia ( read Delhi Government) to challenge each and every order in the Courts and Tribunals. If they so want they are at liberty to do so but they should defend the issue at their personal cost and not at tax payers money.Reply
- Jun 24, 2017 at 5:28 pmSambit Patra should twit for thee highest ever corrupted and looting bjp-public money misuse...why all these nonsense bjp spokepersons and blind supporters of bjp some paid media are condemning AAP ? After Modi became PM, its proved that BJP is the most hopeless party and Govt. and whole country as well as whole world has recognised this. Totally incapable leaders of BJP are just haressing AAP instead doing good work for public as AAP is doing. Nobody is interested in BJP. Its cards are open as a fake party of fake egoestic leaders who are doing all negativity through Election Commission. Country knows this and all the people support AAP in any issue instead bjp - as its heard. BJP itself has internal opposse of existing leadership and anytime BJP may avoid Modi by all means. Without Modi, country and BJP can run.Reply
- Jun 24, 2017 at 5:41 pmAnd, by the way, how much profit are you being paid AAP?Reply