Office of BJP leader set on fire after sugar mill vote

The office of BJP’s Mahuva taluka chief Jigar Naik was set on fire by unknown persons, after candidates supported by him won election to top posts of Mahuva Sugar Co-operative Mill. He suspected that the attack on his office on Saturday night could be related to victory of the candidates supported by him.

While Naik, who is among the 19 directors if the sugar mill, resides at Kani village of the taluka, his office is located at Budhleshwar village.

According to eyewitnesses, two youths, who were wearing helmets, reached Naik’s office Saturday night on a two-wheeler and set the main wooden door on fire after sprinkling some inflammable liquid on it. Even as they fled the spot immediately, the eyewitnesses noted the registration number of the vehicle.

Mahuva police Sub-Inspector Bhupatsinh Vaghela said, “ We are also checking the CCTV footage in the nearby area. We will definitely trace the suspects.”

For the post of president, Balvantrai Patel — backed by Naik — on Saturday had defeated former BJP MP Mansingh Patel, who was at the helm for 24 years. While Balvantrai got support of 12 directors, there were only 7 votes for Mansingh.

Also for the post of vice-president, Rakesh Patel (10 votes) defeated incumbent Mukund Patel (9 votes). “The reason for attack on my office might be my support for Balvantrai and Rakesh Patel. I am not taking any names… let police investigate the case and truth will come out in coming days,” said Naik.

