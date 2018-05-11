Of 14 lake revival projects sanctioned, 11 in Maharashtra minister’s home district

Maharashtra Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam Maharashtra Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam

OF 14 lakes across Maharashtra selected for government funds in 2017-18 for conservation work under a scheme of the state environment department, 11 are located in Ratnagiri, state Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam’s home district. The senior Shiv Sena leader, now a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, was earlier the MLA of the former Khed Assembly constituency in Ratnagiri for four consecutive terms, until 2009.

According to documents accessed by The Indian Express under the Right to Information Act, the minister sanctioned funds worth Rs 12.47 crore for the rejuvenation of 11 lakes in his home district during the last financial year, of which Rs 4.55 crore was released.

Between 2006-2007, when the State Lake Conservation Scheme (SLCS) was launched, and the year 2016-17, 44 lakes were selected for funds under the scheme. Of these, seven are from Nagpur, six from Kolhapur and four each from Thane and Sangli. By the end of 2017-18, the total number of lakes selected for funds by the department rose to 58. Of the 14 new ones, 11 are located in Ratnagiri, and the remaining in Kolhapur district.

For the three lakes in Kolhapur, funds worth Rs 8.42 crore were sanctioned, of which Rs 1.05 crore was released.

Sanctions for funds for 11 lakes in Ratnagiri were granted despite a steering committee comprising bureaucrats pointing out that the lion’s share of lakes being considered for funds were located in one out of Maharashtra’s 36 districts.

On June 5, 2017, the minister wrote to Additional Chief Secretary (Environment) Satish Gavai listing 11 lakes to be taken up for ‘appropriate action’. The 11 included 10 from Dapoli taluka and one from Mandangad taluka, both in Ratnagiri district.

A steering committee overseeing the operation of the scheme, headed by Gavai, held a meeting on July 19, 2017 to discuss the proposals. In all, 12 proposals were placed before the committee. These included the 11 new proposals forwarded by the minister and one proposal, also suggested by him but regarding altering the scope of work on a previously sanctioned lake at Khed in Ratnagiri, involving no change in funds sanctioned.

In the minutes of the meeting, the committee noted: “So far, three lake conservation proposals have been approved in Ratnagiri district. If these 11 new proposals are to be taken, then 14 lakes will be from Ratnagiri district itself.”

“Since there are directions from Minister for Environment, the Committee suggested that it will scrutinise the proposals technically and the decision of releasing the funds can be taken on the state government level,” it added.

The committee then approved all 12 proposals. However, the environment department then released funds for 10 lakes. The 11th lake, Kelin in Bhopan village, Dapoli, was approved but no funds have been released yet.

Kadam said there was no conflict of interest in approving projects for his home district. “There is nothing wrong. All the proposals were scrutinised and approvals given as per norms. Though they have been granted approvals, that doesn’t mean we have given them all the funds. We have disbursed part amount as first instalment for three years. The remaining amount will be released after the works included for the first instalment are completed,” Kadam said.

Asked about the large number of proposals from one district, Kadam said: “So far, injustice has been meted out to Konkan in the lake conservation scheme. We have given approvals to lakes from other districts as well. If we get proposals from others districts as per norms, we will approve those too.” Gavai refused to comment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App