Odisha Zilla Parishad elections final count: BJD register wins in 12 districts, BJP in 8

PM Narendra Modi (left) and Naveen Patnaik PM Narendra Modi (left) and Naveen Patnaik

The results of the 846 Zilla Panchayat zones out of 849 in Odisha were declared on late Saturday night. However, the results of the remaining three zones — one each in Cuttack, Ganjam and Bolangir district — were put on hold. Out of the total 30 districts in the state, BJD won in 12 Zilla Parishads, followed by BJP in eight and Congress in just one. There was however no clear majority in nine Zilla Parishads. Out of the 846 zones, whose results have been declared, BJD claimed victory in a maximum of 472 zones, followed by BJP in 298 zones, Congress a mere 60 zones to their credit and others have 16 zones.

In Angul where there are 28 zones, the BJD won in 16 zones and BJP in 12. In Balasore, out of the 45 zones, BJD wrested 31 zones, BJP 13 zones and Congress managed to take one zone. In Bolangir and Bargarh, the tables were turned as BJP won in 23 zones and 25 zones both out of 34 zones, respectively. BJD secured eight and nine zones in Bolangir and Bargarh, respectively and Congress won two zones in Bolangir but none in Bargarh. BJD swept the districts of Cuttack, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur amd Puri as it wrested most of the zones from its opposition.

