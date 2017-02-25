Odisha panchayat poll results: BJD takes early lead, BJP increases tally with 137 seats

PM Narendra Modi (left) and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik PM Narendra Modi (left) and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) took an early lead winning 207 zilla parishad zones seats on Saturday as the counting for the 849 zilla parishad zones was underway in all the 30 districts across Odisha. Opposition BJP, which won just 36 zones in 2012 polls, was all set to increase its tally several times winning 137 seats, while the main opposition party Congress was pushed to third position with 26 seats.

The tabulation and poll result announcement began at 9 am at 314 block offices across the state amid tight security arrangements. The State Election Commission would announce the final results in a press conference at 5 pm today.

Odisha zila parishad, panchayat polls LIVE UPDATES

Elections to the 849 zilla parishad zones, 6,802 gram panchayats, 6,801 Panchayat Samiti members and 92,052 ward members, were held in five phases between February 13 and February 21. For the first time, the state government has reserved 50 per cent seats for women candidates in the elections.

The zilla parishad zones are contested on party symbols while the post of gram panchayat head, panchayat samiti member and ward members are contested on other symbols.

