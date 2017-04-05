Odisha will examine farm loan waiver: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. PTI photo Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. PTI photo

The Odisha govenrment will explore the proposal to waive agricultural loans of farmers in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Wednesday.

“We’ll certainly examine it (proposal for waiving farm loan),” Patnaik told reporters after a review meeting of party functionaries. Agriculture Minister Pradeep Maharathy said “the state government has been contemplating waiving farm loans. The matter will be decided soon.”

The issue, Maharathy said, was raised in the meeting as the farmers in Odisha were too poor and frequently faced calamities like drought, floods and cyclones.

Stating that the BJD government is all out to support the farmers, Maharathy said that the state government had already been providing subsidy on purchase of power tillers and tractors.

