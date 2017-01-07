Odisha villagers punish teacher for ‘harassing’ student

(Source: Google maps) (Source: Google maps)

A high school teacher in Odisha’s Angul district was made to prostrate in front of a girl student and seek an apology for allegedly telling her, “Darling, I love you”. The teacher was later forced to resign. Laxminarayan Prasad Bhujabal (37) is an assistant teacher at a school in Chhendipada block and was forced to prostrate in presence of the villagers on Thursday. On December 18, the Class VIII girl bowed down her head after the prayer when he had reportedly said, “Rise darling, I love you”.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

The girl reported the incident to her parents, following which they raised the matter at the gram sabha. Other villagers alleged that earlier too, Bhujabal had behaved in a similar way with many girls. A meeting was organised between the sarpanch and the school management committee where the teacher pleaded guilty. The Block Education Officer was also present at the meeting. Bhujabal was then forced to resign.

“Action will be taken after the Block Education Officer submits a report on the incident. However, the way the villagers treated the teacher was wrong… If the teacher files FIR against the villagers, police will take action,” said Additional District Collector Srinibas Behera.