Odisha: Undertrial prisoner found hanging in Jharpada jail

The body of an undertrial prisoner was found hanging inside the high-security Jharpada Special Jail on Saturday, police said. Security personnel of the prison found undertrial prisoner Jitendra Biswal, arrested in a rape case, hanging inside a cell Saturday morning and informed the jail authorities, police said. He was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him “brought dead”. A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation is in progress.

Director General of Police (DGP), R P Sharma said that the Commissionerate Police was conducting investigation into the death of the undertrial prisoner. The body has been sent for postmortem and efforts are on to asceratain the circumstances that led to the incident, Sharma said.

