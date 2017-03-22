Odisha: Train mishap averted after locals spot crack on rails

The train was a few miles away when locals spotted the 6-inch wide crack in one of the rails and waved a red towel before it. The train was a few miles away when locals spotted the 6-inch wide crack in one of the rails and waved a red towel before it.

A major train mishap like the Hirakhand Express in January this year was averted this morning when locals halted the 12891 Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Express midway after noticing a crack on the railway track near Nilagiri Road station of Balasore district. The train was a few miles away when locals spotted the 6-inch wide crack in one of the rails and waved a red towel before it. The incident happened at around 7.31 am. The train driver and other staff informed the incident to Balasore and Baripada railway stations following which the track was repaired and the train left towards its destination.

Though it was initially suspected to be a case of foul play, railway officials said the crack may have widened after a few trains ran over it in last few hours. In January this year, 40 train passengers killed and over 50 injured when the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailed in Kneru station of Andhra Pradesh on the night of Jnauary 21 following a crack on rails.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now