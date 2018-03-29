Odisha to take action on Lokayukta appointment after examining SC order

“The state government will examine the orders passed by the Supreme Court and appropriate action will be taken,” Arukha said. “The state government will examine the orders passed by the Supreme Court and appropriate action will be taken,” Arukha said.

The Odisha government on Thursday said it will take appropriate action regarding appointment of a Lokayukta after examining the Supreme Court’s order.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha said this in the Assembly after the opposition members created ruckus for three days over delay in appointment of a Lokayukta.



“Related matters pertaining to Lokayuktas with respect to different states are pending before the Supreme Court of India for decision,” the minister said in the statement.

The minister made this statement a day after an all-party meeting, convened by the Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat, resolved that the government should inform the House on its views on the Lokayukta appointment.

Normalcy returned in the Assembly after the minister’s statement, officials said.

The state government yesterday had agreed to give a statement in the Assembly over the delay in appointment of a Lokayukta despite the Odisha Lokayukta Act being passed in the House four years ago.

